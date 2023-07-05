People watch “Boomtown 2: Behind the Fence” at the Columbian Theatre in Wamego on Tuesday. The 30-minute film was a behind the scenes look of the 2018 fireworks show with six different camera angles to see the Pyro Crew’s point of view.
Red, white and blue fireworks fill the sky Tuesday night at Wamego Recreation Complex. This year’s show started a little earlier than usual to avoid an approaching storm but otherwise went off without a hitch.
WAMEGO — Tens of thousands of people this Independence Day enjoyed the roar and the sparkling view Tuesday as Wamego again earned its nickname: “Boomtown.”
People from across Kansas and all over the country come to see the fireworks show every year, held at the Wamego Recreation Complex’s ball diamonds. The city expected as many as 50,000 attendees to show up.
One Kansas resident, Jim Jones, has been coming to it for the past 10 years.
“It’s better than ever,” Jones said. “Every year it gets better. It’s pretty crazy. I mean, you saw the finale, nowhere else does it like this.”
The show, which started at 9:30 p.m. instead of its normally scheduled time at 10 p.m. because of forecasted thunderstorms, consisted of multicolor explosions in many formations, all choreographed to music.
Earlier in the day, those who found themselves in Wamego for the festivities could watch two behind the scenes documentaries at the Columbian Theatre about the process of the show.
One of them, “Boomtown 2: Behind the Fence,” was a 30-minute film of the 2018 show shot at six different angles, including from the pyrotechnics’ point of view.
Because the show and festivities bring in many people, local businesses receive more attention than usual from a group of customers they typically would not see.
“I would definitely say we have had more foot traffic, and it’s been all out of town folks,” said Harley Tyler, owner of Sassy Souls Boutique.
Despite there being several events such as a car show, carnival and parade, many people’s favorite part of the day, including the family of Michelle Cooper, is the fireworks show.
“For me, the fireworks are the most amazing part of it,” Cooper said. “I haven’t missed one since we moved out here in 2014.”
Cooper also had family who came to watch the show from North Carolina.
“This is a big show,” said Patricia Oderblt. “Towns usually throw their own show with the fire department or something, but to have a regionally recognized show is interesting.”