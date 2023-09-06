BeEtta Stoney, a longtime K-State faculty member who most recently served as K-State’s interim chief diversity and inclusion officer, died Tuesday.
Stoney served in that role from May 2021 to October 2022. She was also an associate professor of curriculum and instruction in the College of Education. She was a member of the graduate faculty and chair of the college's undergraduate academic reinstatement committee.
She also coordinated the physical education and health program for the curriculum and instruction department.
"Dr. Be Stoney was a valued faculty member in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education,” said K-State president Richard Linton in a statement. “She also had a tremendous passion for college athletics, which led her to serve as K-State's presidentially appointed faculty athletics representative for the Big 12 for a number of years. She will be deeply missed within the K-State family and community, and her legacy of incredible service to students and student-athletes will never be forgotten."
Stoney served as K-State's faculty athletics representative for 13 years, 2010-2023, and worked closely with K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference on issues related to academic integrity, rules compliance and student-athlete welfare. She also was active with the sport of women's basketball following her hall of fame career at University of Texas-El Paso as she served on the NCAA women's basketball rules committee during her time as the faculty athletics representative.
Stoney joined K-State in 1999 as a race equity coordinator and technical consultant with the College of Education's Midwest Equity Assistance Center. She was subsequently hired as an assistant professor of secondary education with the college in 2000 and was promoted to associate professor in 2005.
Before joining K-State, Stoney was a special education teacher and department chair at the middle school level.
Stoney also served on the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board.
"Dr. Stoney was a strong student advocate,” said Debbie Mercer, College of Education dean. “She held students to high standards and held them accountable when needed. She was a caring colleague and leaves a strong physical education program as part of her legacy to the College of Education."