The Riley County Fair returned with more momentum following a limited event last year because of the pandemic.
The fair returned for 2021 with a full-scale carnival from Ottaway Amusements, the Kaw Valley Rodeo, and enough exhibits from Riley County 4-H clubs to fill Pottorf Hall at the fairgrounds. Monday’s schedule included the Fair Olympics and 4-H livestock auction. Fair exhibits were released to their 4-H club members as well.
Saturday was a busy day for the fair, with dairy and rabbit shows in the morning and photography judging in the afternoon. The bucket calf show took place Saturday evening in Hurlburt Barn on the fairgrounds, while the beef show filled Casement Hall. Riley County Extension director Gary Fike said there were 58 head of cattle entered in the beef showcase.
“The quality of calves is really high,” Fike said.
Fike said they will do a carcass contest as well. Market steers go to a commercial packing plant in Nebraska. Contestants who enter their animals will get scored on marbling, thickness, and quality of beef. Fike said those who enter their cattle will get paid a fair market value based on the quality of their animal.
“There is a little bit of heartbreak in that, but you know, my own kid was showing cattle, and there’s a few tears shed when we load cattle up to go on the truck,” Fike said. “But the reality of it is, we’re raising these animals for food, and the kids know that, and it’s the reality we live in that livestock are used for food consumption.”
Fike said the children who raise livestock for show and eventual sale “grow up with more of a sense of maturity” and business sense while also learning how to take exceptional care of animals.
“That’s the thing we always push,” Fike said. “They feed them right, they take care of them, they get washed and combed and brushed and pampered.”
Fike said that sense of responsibility is key for all children to learn, not just 4-Hers. Kennedy Gibbs, 15, showed her steer Saturday evening. A member of the Randolph Ramblers 4-H club, Gibbs said she also showed a heifer which won its class. Gibbs also took fifth place overall.
In her fifth year of showing animals, Gibbs said it’s a great way to make friends and “hang out with new people.”
“It definitely keeps you busy,” Gibbs said. “If you’re like, into photography and stuff, there’s all kinds of things you can do.”
Gibbs goes to Blue Valley High School and is also a member of the high school rodeo team. She said she was the only freshman who came close to making it to the national competition this year.
Other fair events included a winemaking workshop, a mixed berry pie-making contest, 4-H bake sale, corn hole tournament, and honey quality contest.
Rachael Kovar was one of the Riley County Fair queens and is going to be a senior at Manhattan High School. She celebrated her 17th birthday Saturday at the fair, watching the beef showcase. She, and fellow queen Hailey Sharp, acted as spokesgirls for the fair and handed out ribbons to all the beef presenters.
She said the hot weather over the weekend was a challenge for both people and animals, but fair organizers helped keep things cool with watering stations and industrial fans set up for critters to cool down.
Kovar said she entered some food exhibits as well as photography and horticulture. She won the senior grand champion for color photography and senior reserve champion for black and white photo. A photo of her food exhibit was also recently featured in The Mercury.
An 11-year member of the College Hill 4-H club, Kovar said 4-H gave her “so much in aspects of development and responsibility.”
“I’ve learned so many things of being dependable, of public speaking, and actually being pushed out of my comfort zone as a younger child to make myself more confident as I’ve gotten older,” Kovar said.
Kovar said 4-H “isn’t just for country kids.”
“4-H has something for everyone,” Kovar said. “We have things like rocketry, foods, produce — if you are interested in anything whatsoever, 4H can find a spot for you, and you’ll make lifelong friends no matter what things you do.”