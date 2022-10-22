K-State dietitian Camille Korenek said she has a personal reason for choosing to build a bean-based burger that’s packed with protein.
“I have a daughter who recently became health conscious,” Korenek said, “so I put flax seed in, I put toasted walnuts in, there’s some quinoa and brown rice in there, and of course the beans.”
Korenek and Kristi Baonga, both registered dietitians at K-State, were finalists in the recent Build the Best Bean Burger contest through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Both Baonga and Korenek belong to a practice group called Food and Culinary Professionals which hosted the contest in partnership with the Bush’s Best Beans affiliate CannedBeans.org.
Baonga’s Thai Sweet Chili Burger was a runner-up in the contest. She’s been a registered dietitian for nine years, staying at K-State after she received her bachelor’s degree in 2013. Shortly after that, she said she started working with Korenek, whom she called “Mrs. K.” Baonga recently received her master’s in dietetics through a K-State online program.
“It’s a blended burger, so I have garbanzo beans and ground turkey,” Baonga said, “and then inside that blend there’s also sesame seeds, crushed red peppers, panko bread crumbs, salt and pepper, fresh cilantro, garlic, ginger, and green onion.”
Baonga said it’s an easy concoction to make in the food processor, with patties ready for the grill in about 10 minutes. Her burger is then topped with a Thai chili mayo and a ring of pickled red onion, all on a pretzel bun.
Korenek’s vegan creation is a Greek Red Bean Burger with a smoky herb and kalamata olive aioli. She said she used plain canned red beans from Walmart, and in an effort to reduce waste she used the juice from the beans to create an emulsion with the flax seed to mimic the binding abilities of an egg. Her burger also features mushrooms and green peppers folded into the patty.
A native of Louisiana, Korenek must add spice, and she said she has a sort-of secret ingredient for everything.
“Smoked paprika, I love it,” Korenek said. “When I go home (to Louisiana), I go to the spice store and they have smoked sweet paprika, and a hot smoked one, so I have both in my spice cabinet.”
A dietitian for 33 years, Korenek received her master’s in food science from Texas A&M University. Her undergraduate degree is from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. She said students on campus are “starting to expand their palettes.”
“We even have several cooks who can’t handle spice,” Korenek said, “and it’s understandable. For some people it messes with their health, and some people just weren’t raised like that.”
Baonga said she was raised to appreciate and enjoy spicy food, hence the use of Thai chilis in her burger. Part of her new position as menu writer for KSU Housing and Dining Services is to add more plant-based foods and healthier alternatives to the lineup.
“A lot of the students that come in are freshmen,” Baonga said, “and it’s at a point in their lives where they’re in that transition mode, they’re away from home maybe for the first time, so introducing or at least giving them the opportunity to try something different is important.”
Baonga said university dietitians are planning some new programs that will focus on healthier grocery shopping and teaching cooking as a life skill. Those potentially will be available for students in the spring semester. There also are classes in food production management for dietetics students in Kramer Dining Center. Both Derby and Kramer dining centers on campus have senior dietetics students who spend about 35 hours a week working there as part of their final management course.
“It’s an eight credit-hour course where we teach them all about facility management to become future dietitians,” Korenek said, adding that the profession has expanded. She said the old “lunch lady” stereotype is a pervasive one that can be squashed by the education and experience of herself and other dietitians at K-State.
Funnily enough, Korenek said neither woman knew they had entered the bean burger contest.
“That was kind of fun to find out,” Korenek said.
Thai Sweet Chili Burger
Yield: 6 burgers, 4oz burger patty
Timing: Prep Time = 10 minutes Total Time = 20 minutes
Ingredients
Burger Ingredients:
1 can (16 oz) Garbanzo Beans, drained and rinsed
2 cloves garlic
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
1/4 cup fresh green onions
1 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tbs toasted sesame seeds
2 large eggs
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
1 lb. raw ground turkey
1 tbs vegetable oil
6 Pretzel Bun, buttered and lightly toasted
Sauce Ingredients:
1/2 cup Real mayonnaise
1/4 cup Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Toppings:
2 tbs fresh green onions, chopped
2tbs fresh cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup pickled red onion
Method of Preparation (Instructions)
1. In food processor, place rinsed, drained Garbanzo beans, garlic, cilantro, green onion, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper, kosher salt, and sesame seeds and secure the cover. Pluse, or chop on low speed until ingredients are combine, and garbanzo beans are coarsely chopped.
2. In mixing bowl, transfer the garbanzo bean mixture and add raw ground turkey, eggs, and panko bread crumbs. Use your hands to blend the ingredients until they are well incorporated. Form into six patties, about 4oz each.
3. In oiled skillet, on medium heat, cook the patties until golden brown and lightly crisp and reaching 165 Deg F internal temperature. (About 4 minutes on each side).
4. While burgers are cooking, place mayonnaise and Sweet Thai Chili Sauce in a small bowl and whisk together until well combined. Prepare toppings and toast pretzel buns.
5. Place the cooked patty on bun, top with a healthy drizzle of Thai Chili Mayo, and desired amount of suggested toppings. Enjoy!
Required utensils
Food processor, medium mixing bowl, small bowl, large non-stick skillet, chef’s knife, cutting board, small whisk, plastic spatula
Greek Red Bean Burger with Smoky Herb & Kalamata Olive Aioli
Yield: 4 patties
Timing: actually cooking time is 26 mins, Total time = 40 minutes
Ingredients
Bean Burger
1 Tsp. Olive Oil divided to oil pan and skillet or griddle
15.5 Ounce Canned Red Beans, drained with liquid saved
3 Tbsp Chopped Walnuts
2 Tbsp + 1 tsp Milled Flax Seed
1/3 Cup Sliced White Mushrooms
1/2 Cup + 2 Tbsp Crispy Fried Onions
1 1/2 Tsp. Balsamic Vinegar
1/2 Tsp Oregano, Dry Leaf
1/2 Tsp Smoky Paprika
1/2 Tsp Old Bay Seasoning
1/4 Cup Green Peppers, 1/8” Diced
1/4 Cup Old Fashioned Oats
3 Tbsp Brown Rice and Quinoa Microwave Ready Pouch
Smoky Herb & Kalamata Olive Aioli
One Head of Garlic
1/2 Tsp. Olive Oil for drizzling over garlic head
1/8 Cup Kalamata Olives, Chopped
2 Tsp. Fresh Basil, Chopped
2 Tsp. Fresh Parsley, Chopped
1/3 Cup Plain Greek Yogurt
1/8 Cup Mayonnaise
1 Tsp Fresh Lemon Juice
3/4 Tsp Smoked Paprika
Burger Assembly Ingredients
4 Seeded Brioche Buns
8 Leaves of Fresh Spinach
8 Cucumber Slices, 1/8 inch
4 Slices of Tomato, 1/4 inch
4 Red Onion Slices, 1/8 inch
4 Tbsp Feta Cheese (Optional)
Method of Preparation (Instructions)
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Oil cookie sheet with ½ tsp of olive oil. Place chopped walnuts in one corner, spread drained red beans across opposite half, place one whole head of garlic in last corner. Drizzle garlic head with ½ tsp. olive oil. Roast for 10 mins. Remove toasted walnuts and set aside for Step 6. Continue roasting beans and garlic an additional 8 minutes until most the beans have dried slightly and popped open and garlic is soft when squeezed. Remove from oven.
2. While beans are roasting add milled flax seed into reserved bean juice and let thicken for 5 mins. Add oregano leaves, paprika, Old Bay, and balsamic vinegar to the thicken bean juice. Hold for Step 6, patty assembly.
3. While drizzled garlic is roasting, chop olives, basil, and parley. Add yogurt, mayo, squeezed lemon juice, and paprika to previous chopped items. Mix and hold for roasted garlic to complete aioli.
4. Chop green pepper. Hold for Step 6.
5. Place 2 Tbsp. of crispy fried onions, mushrooms, and roasted red beans into food processor. Pulse until course chopped. Move mixture into medium mixing bowl.
6. To chopped mixture in step 5, add thicken bean juice and seasoning mixture from step 2, oats, quinoa and brown rice, toasted walnuts, and green peppers. Blend all ingredients by hand together with a spoon until well mixed. Mixture will appear a little soft for shaping.
7. Heat griddle or skillet to medium high heat. Oil lightly with ½ tsp olive oil.
8. Scoop ½ c. measuring cup of bean burger mixture. Take 1 tbsp of fried onions and place directly on the griddle in a small circle about 2” in diameter. Using a small spoon or rubber spatula scrape bean mixture out of the measuring cup into a small mound directly onto the fried onions. Shape the mound into a patty about 3 ½” in diameter by flattening slightly and push sides with metal burger spatula. Repeat with other 3 patties.
9. Top each patty with 1 more tbsp of crispy onions sprinkled and slightly pressed into burger. Cook burgers 4 minutes on one side until brown and crispy. Gently flip burgers and cook an additional 4 minutes on second side. While burgers are cooking squeeze roasted garlic flesh out on head and mix together with aioli from Step 3.
10. Assemble burgers by placing burger patty on bun, add about 2 Tbsp of aioli, spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion slice, and feta. Assembled burgers can also be cut into 4 quarters and aioli used as a dipping sauce.
Required utensils
Baking sheet, oven, food processor, electric griddle or large skillet, chef knife, cutting board, measuring cups, measuring spoons, mixing bowl, mixing spoons, rubber spatula, burger spatula.