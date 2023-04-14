A Manhattan museum is rolling into its fourth year in style.
Gearheads turned out to appreciate automotive archaeology Wednesday as the Midwest Dream Car Collection Museum in Manhattan celebrated its fourth year of existence with a beach party-themed gala.
Museum curator Doug Meloan said about 250 people registered to attend the gala, the most they’ve ever had sign up for an event. People dressed in Hawaiian shirts and leis as they milled about the museum, which displays a fraction of the 80 vehicles in the museum’s collection.
“Every year we have one of these events, it grows a little bit,” Meloan said, “we have more people attend. They know they’re going to see some exciting new cars when they come. The support in the community has been tremendous, as well as regionally.”
The main event of the gala was the unveiling of the museum’s newest exhibit, which tied in with the beach party theme. Meloan and museum staff revealed a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe wood-paneled station wagon, often referred to as a “woody wagon.”
The car is painted in the original factory color, named Shoal Green, and features body panels carved from maple and mahogany wood. The Ford woody wagon has three rows of seats, so it can hold up to eight passengers, and sports a surfboard on the roof as a nod to 1960s beach culture. Under the hood of the Ford woody is a 239-cubic-inch, 100-horsepower V8 engine, which was the top-of-the-line engine choice for that year. Museum patrons noted that the car barely made a sound as it was driven into the main showroom.
The 1948 Ford joins a room full of cars that showcase automotive engineering throughout the decades, starting with a replica 1886 Benz Motorwagen and including such examples as a 1930 Cadillac sporting a 16-cylinder engine, a 2021 Ford GT sports car with a top speed of 216 miles per hour, and a 1948 Chrysler New Yorker Town and Country convertible that also features wooden body panels.
Museum executive director Chris Gergeni said the 1948 Ford woody wagon is a special vehicle because of its rarity. The car was one of 8,912 produced for the 1948 model year, and it was the last year that Ford built station wagon bodies that were entirely made of wood.
“The Americana of it, I mean, what’s more American than the Beach Boys, taking a woody wagon down to the surf?” Gergeni said. “It speaks to everybody.”
Gergeni said he, along with Meloan and other museum staff, watch trends in the automotive world to decide what kind of vehicles to pursue for inclusion in the museum.
“We like to buy and have very nice cars,” Gergeni said, “but if it doesn’t have a story, it’s not really worth anything to us. We want to be able to tell the story, the history, the cultural significance, why a car is special.”
Gergeni appreciated the restoration of the 1948 Ford woody wagon, which highlighted the intricate craftsmanship involved in building the car.
“From the front edge of the front door, all the way back, everything is framed in wood on these ’48s, including our Chrysler Town and Country,” Gergeni said. “That’s the last year that Ford or Chrysler had an all-wood construction. After that they went to sheetmetal with a little piece of wood stuck on a veneer.”
Looking to the future of the Dream Car Collection, which is presented by Brenda and Ward Morgan, Gergeni said he’s working on some partnerships with community groups to provide educational outreach but didn’t have any specifics to share yet.
“We’re still looking for some specific vehicles, and we don’t know what we’re going to add this year now,” Gergeni said, “but there’s always something.”