The Beach Museum of Art at K-State will reopen to the public on Aug. 24.
The museum plans to reopen its doors and resume its regular operating hours next week, but it will continue its virtual offerings. The museum’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum will be closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. Admission and parking are free.
“Exploring art with everyone virtually has been really great — and we aim to continue making art adventures available online — but we’ve missed seeing everyone in person,” Linda Duke, Beach Museum of Art director, said in a written statement. “Plus, it’s an exciting time for the museum as we will celebrate our 25th anniversary during the 2021-22 season with a truly unprecedented lineup of exhibitions and programs.”
Exhibitions include “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come,” “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice,” “John Steuart Curry: Sunrise over Kansas,” David Lebrun’s “Transfigurations: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes” and more, complimented with programs by world-class artists and experts.
The museum will follow K-State’s guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety procedures after reopening. The university is requiring face coverings inside its campus buildings.