An adult community center is seeking future help from the Riley County Commission.
Scott Voos, executive director and founder of Be Able, asked the commission Thursday for future funding and help to spread awareness for his organization.
Be Able at 205 S. Fourth St. is a community center aiming to help those struggling with money, homelessness, unemployment and other problems. Staff members provide free support and connect people to area services that can directly help them.
Voos is looking for the county commission to help get the word out and advocate for the organization.
Voos is also looking for some funding. He said he was unaware of the budget proposal process, which has now ended. He said he may make a request for the 2024 budget. Meeting documents said Voos is looking for $50,000 in funding for a full-time case manager. Right now, Be Able has a part-time manager.
County commissioner Kathryn Focke said they see if they can make budget adjustments to potentially help this upcoming year. But commissioners also provided the information Voos needs to ask for funding for the 2024 budget process.
With the help of an unnamed donor, Voos has continued to secure the space he operates out of.
The organization offers day services, which includes rest and comfort, access to art and education, free Wi-Fi and coffee, and social connection.
“I realized that there’s not necessarily, one, a place they can go and truly be themselves and not worry about what they look like or maybe their conduct and behavior at that moment…,” Voos said. “But two, there wasn’t a long-term driving force to push people towards progress and towards a solution.”
Voos said he has a high vision for the organization. He wants to eventually offer temporary transitional housing for people and help them find jobs quickly. Voos is also working on getting in-house laundry services and showers.
