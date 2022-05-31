It’s time to step up to the plate at the new Flint Hills Discovery Center exhibit.
Big League Fun, an interactive exhibit about baseball, opened at the Discovery Center this weekend. The exhibit will be at the center until Sept. 11 and gives kids a chance to practice pitching, hitting, throwing and base running while also learning about some of the fan culture around the sport. The exhibit also connects baseball to science and math concepts.
“We’re very excited because summer is baseball season,” said assistant director Stephen Bridenstine.
In Big League Fun, kids can create their own baseball card, try to throw a strike, practice their swing, steal second base, record a play-by-play and more. It also uses things like ticket prices or speed of the ball to tie in STEM elements.
“Everything we bring in, we try to make both entertaining and educational,” said Bridenstine. “People learn when they’re having fun.”
The exhibit was supposed to be at the Discovery Center in the summer of 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It came to the center from the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in Milwaukee.
“We’re very excited to finally get this big showcase exhibit on site,” Bridenstine said.
Bridenstine said that while it has underlying elements of science, technology and math, the exhibit also, fittingly, is an interactive and physical experience as well.
“It’s not just a touchscreen,” Bridenstine said. “You have to move and get in the game.”
Bridenstine said the exhibit can help kids learn about their physical limits in a fun way.
“Those motor skills kids need to develop are all part of the game of baseball,” he said. “Baseball involves the entire body. It’s a great way for kids to test their own limits and figure out how they can physically interact with the world.”