From left, judges Nat Bjerke-Harvey, Rachel Motley, Alison Bjerke-Harvey, Ben Motley, Jerome Tang and Careylyen Tang view two lattes during the Latte Art Throwdown at the Dusty Bookshelf Tuesday. Contestants and judges introduced themselves by saying a cartoon character they most relate to. Coach Tang’s answer was Marvel hero Black Panther.
From left, judges Nat Bjerke-Harvey, Rachel Motley, Alison Bjerke-Harvey, Ben Motley, Jerome Tang and Careylyen Tang view two lattes during the Latte Art Throwdown at the Dusty Bookshelf Tuesday. Contestants and judges introduced themselves by saying a cartoon character they most relate to. Coach Tang’s answer was Marvel hero Black Panther.
Twenty people from around the region formed their best designs, with espresso and milk as a canvas, at the Dusty Bookshelf’s inaugural Latte Art Throwdown Tuesday.
Competitors who worked at cafes and coffee shops in Manhattan, Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City faced off in a bracket until one was named champion.
David Vincent, who works at Circle Coffee in Topeka, outlasted the rest and won his first ever latte art competition. He has been pouring latte art for around two years. Vincent said his nerves created their own challenge because his hands were shaking.
“I was shaking while pouring, which if you know anything about pouring lattes, that’s not good,” he said.
He said he was surprised when the judges pointed to his latte at the end, and he was excited to see the Dusty Bookshelf full of people watching the competition. Attendees filled the ground floor, with some watching from above on the second floor.
“I was really excited to see how many people were here and how many people were excited to watch some random people pour milk,” Vincent said. “That means really amazing things for the coffee community in Kansas.”
The judges for the competition were Ben and Rachel Motley, owners of Arrow Coffee; Nat and Alison Bjerke-Harvey, owners of Piccalilli Farm; and K-State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and his wife, Careylyen.
During each round, participants received a challenge regarding the design, type of milk or size of the mug. Ben Motley, who has participated in latte art competitions in the past, said the type of milk and size of the mug each pose their own challenge alongside the difficulty of the design.
“Milk alternatives and standard milk steam and pour very differently because of the fat structure and what happens when you add heat to it,” Motley said. “And the size of the cup is important because the espresso takes up part of the cup, so the more room you have, the better design you can pour, or the more freedom you have.”
They judged the lattes on four criteria: balance and symmetry, definition, use of space and the overall impression. He said the biggest challenge for the participants might have been the walk from the station to the judges’ table.
“If you fill a mug full enough, that walk is challenging,” Motley said.
Motley said having an audience also added to the pressure even for the most practiced in the bunch.
“These guys all pour latte art every day in their shop but no one’s ever looking at them and judging them,” he said.
Motley said he was impressed with the level of competition and some choices were so close that it came down to a gut instinct.
“There were a handful of judging decisions that were basically coin flips,” Motley said.