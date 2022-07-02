WAMEGO — Former Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker is calling for City Manager Stacie Eichem’s firing in response to his termination.
Baker, who said he plans to deliver that message to the Wamego City Commission, also said he was not allowed to ask questions or give any defense of allegations against him at a closed-door termination appeals hearing Friday morning.
Baker was terminated June 22 for what Eichem listed in a letter to him was insubordination, inability to get along with fellow employees and conduct unbecoming a city employee. No details about the charges were listed.
After Friday’s hearing, Baker said he plans to continue the fight in federal court.
“Because somebody needs to,” Baker said. “What she is doing is wrong. If I don’t stand up against her, she is going to continue to bully the employees. Make them fear for their jobs. Everybody has to walk on eggshells around her, waiting for the next foot to fall. It’s not right. Somebody needs to stand up. I’m that person. I’m going to stand up and support the employees of the city because no one else is.”
Baker presented The Times with a June 27 letter from City Clerk Shanda Jahnke confirming his hearing, which expanded the allegations, most revolving around his recording of city employees. The letter also stated the burden of proof fell to Baker.
“They just keep adding things,” he said. “Every time I get a letter, they add another thing to it. Like they are trying to drum up stuff to figure out how they can show their cause of what they are doing, which is wrong. They don’t have anything. There is no evidence to support these allegations whatsoever. I’ve already proved the law says I can do it. There’s no personnel policies in the city that says I can’t do it. What have I done wrong? Nothing.”
He said he didn’t consider Friday morning’s meeting to be a hearing.
“... the hearing is where you go to produce evidence and support whatever allegations,” he said. “I was never allowed any of that. I was not allowed to speak, other than answer their preset out questions. I couldn’t ask my witnesses any questions. I had Stacie and Shanda as witnesses. I was not allowed to ask questions.”
Baker said they started with Eichem, asking her a set of questions. “I was not allowed to ask Stacie any questions,” he reiterated.
“Then they brought in Deputy Chief Paul Schliffke,” he continued. “They asked him three questions and relieved him. Then I said whoa, whoa, whoa, it’s my burden to prove that I’ve been wrongly accused and I’m not allowed to give testimony? I was told it was not a court hearing, and that they were going to ask the questions and that was it. I could not represent my own self.
“The letter says it’s my burden of proof that I was wrongly done,” Baker said. “I’m sitting there and they would not allow me to prove and show they were wrong and it’s fake, false evidence. There is no basis that I have done any wrongdoing.”
Baker confirmed the meeting mostly revolved around his recording of conversations.
One of the additional items added in the June 27 letter, under the insubordination charge, was “not following direct orders of the City Manager by failing to keep two officers on road duty at specified times.”
“This is a Stacie Eichem thing,” he said. “When we did away with dispatch (sending those duties to Pottawatomie County), there was $250,000 available. Stacie apparently went to the commission, told the commissioners she wanted to use some of that money to make sure we have two police officers on 24 hours a day.
“So part of this thing, a question asked of me, ‘Were you directed by the city manager to have two officers on duty at certain times?’ I said yes.”
In an interview following the hearing, Baker said, “I have evidence. I have schedules here which I can show you that we don’t have the manpower, and Stacie hasn’t given me the opportunity to get manpower to complete her task — to have two officers on duty 24 hours a day. I have evidence to show we don’t have adequate officers to put on 24 hours a day.”
Baker said the department was short five full-time and four part-time officers. He added Eichem is the only one who can hire people, and “she’s not hiring people.”
The hearing ended with no resolution. Baker said the panel — which was made up of Casey Frisbee, operations, and Leslie Dugan, treasurer — had three working days to send findings to Eichem and himself. That would be next Thursday because of the July 4 holiday.
According to city policy, Baker said the next step was to take a grievance to the city manager, but that he wasn’t going to do that. “No matter what I say or do, Stacie Eichem isn’t going to listen to my grievance, even our legal people said it was a waste of my time,” he said.
So he will be taking things to federal court.
In the meantime, Baker said he is planning to go back to the city commission Tuesday.
“I want to let the commissioners know that they need to probably do the right thing, they need to fire Stacie Eichem,” he said.
Even if he wins, Baker said he’s not sure he wants his job back.
“At this point, I don’t even know if I want to come back to work for the City of Wamego,” he said. “But I may come back if the commission did away with the city manager. That’s the only way. I could not work under her any more.”
By press time, Eichem had not answered an email regarding the hearing.