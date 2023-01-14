Outdoor recreation has catapulted in participation numbers during the pandemic era as record numbers of Americans have flocked to the outdoors for their mental and physical health. Local entrepreneurs Jessa Voos Peterson and Brian Peterson are determined to get more people to experience a night under the stars by bringing luxury camping, known as glamping, to their customers’ homes.

Last month, the newly married couple who reside in Wamego and work in Manhattan, launched Backyard Backcountry, a service where the Petersons set up an entire backyard campground on their customers’ properties. The event service includes a spacious circular canvas tent, memory foam beds, tables, chairs, Solo bonfire stoves, movie projectors, s’mores kits and a list of luxuries to make an evening with friends and family memorable and comfortable.