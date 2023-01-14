Outdoor recreation has catapulted in participation numbers during the pandemic era as record numbers of Americans have flocked to the outdoors for their mental and physical health. Local entrepreneurs Jessa Voos Peterson and Brian Peterson are determined to get more people to experience a night under the stars by bringing luxury camping, known as glamping, to their customers’ homes.
Last month, the newly married couple who reside in Wamego and work in Manhattan, launched Backyard Backcountry, a service where the Petersons set up an entire backyard campground on their customers’ properties. The event service includes a spacious circular canvas tent, memory foam beds, tables, chairs, Solo bonfire stoves, movie projectors, s’mores kits and a list of luxuries to make an evening with friends and family memorable and comfortable.
Jessa Voos Peterson is a multi-faceted entrepreneur who has been a yoga studio owner for 12 years and currently operates Chapter 5 Yoga with locations in Manhattan and Wamego while serving as the director of the Wamego Chamber of Commerce. Brian Peterson is a research assistant professor in KSU’s College of Agriculture focused on park management and conservation. He holds a Ph.D. in parks, recreation and tourism from the University of Utah and is well versed in the health benefits of outdoor recreation.
“People love nature but they don’t want to be on the ground and they don’t love bugs,” Peterson said. “We want to create outdoor experiences that are elegant with luxuries that make camping as comfortable as being at home. Camping doesn’t have to be roughing it.”
Kansas is one of the leaner states when it comes to public lands as 98% percent of property is privately owned, limiting outdoor recreation venues. The Petersons intend to introduce more people to camping in a manner that is approachable, fun and stress free.
The couple discovered a common love for the outdoors when they started dating in 2020 and spent their vacations backpacking in remote locations around the country. They were married deep in the Colorado Rockies in August 2022.
The concept for Backyard Backcountry began in the classroom as Peterson brainstormed the idea of creating bonfire experiences for K-State students to build community through the outdoors. He shared the idea with Voos Peterson and they both had an “aha” moment. Voos Peterson wanted to take it bigger and create a business by combining Brian’s camping experience with her interior design interests and marketing background. He does the gear. She makes it look good.
“We wanted to do something together and to teach our children to be entrepreneurs by involving them in the business,” Voos Peterson said. “It’s a nice synthesis of our combined interests.”
Backyard Backcountry initially is operating in Manhattan, Wamego, Lawrence and Kansas City though the Petersons plan to grow the business throughout the region.
Prices start at $500 for a furnished tent with beds, interior set up, outdoor chairs and Solo stoves. Prices increase to $650 for a lounge set up for more guests. The tents sleep four comfortably and up to 8 guests may be added through the lounge option. The Petersons arrive early, do all of the set up and tear down, so guests can simply enjoy the experience whether it’s a stay-cation with the kids or an anniversary evening for a couple. The luxurious glamping experience requires a minimum 20’x20’ open and relatively flat space. The Peterson’s interview their customers in advance and tailor the experience to the specific evening.
“When people have good experiences in the outdoors they become better stewards,” Peterson said. “We want them to have a quality experience in their backyard so they will gain interest and pursue more adventures.”
Beyond camping the Petersons are focused on scaling the business by offering wine, beer and whiskey tastings, culinary experiences and live music by the fire for medium and large personal and corporate events.
Backyard Backcountry is a Women’s Business Enterprise. Bookings may be scheduled through Backyard Backcountry’s Facebook page.