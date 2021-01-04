Teachers and staff members across the Manhattan-Ogden school district are finalizing their preparations for a wave of students to return to in-person classes five days a week.
USD 383 held on to its goal of having students return to class in-person for the spring semester, which starts Tuesday. At the Dec. 16 school board meeting, USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade told the board that the COVID-19 mitigation efforts and health protocols implemented in schools made that goal possible.
The district spent winter break deep cleaning all school buildings and have equipped most classrooms with desk dividers and other personal protective equipment to aid student safety. Whitney George, a fourth-grade teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary, said she was previously known for her cleanliness standards in class, and the biggest thing she had to get used to was seeing her students wearing masks.
“I didn’t want to be mask police, I just wanted to be a teacher,” George said. “Thankfully, it hasn’t really been an issue at all.”
George said she has always been good about promoting handwashing and using hand sanitizer in her class, and now the only concern she is anticipating is having more kids in line for sanitizer. She said she has one of the smaller classrooms in Theodore Roosevelt, and only had one student who needed to quarantine back in September.
“My kids understand the health guidelines,” George said. “We spend time going over them, and I’m sure that’ll take up the first few days of class, going over everything we need to keep safe.”
Theodore Roosevelt has a student to iPad ratio of 1:1, meaning each child gets their own tablet, and George said a potential risk to mitigate in class would be the passing around of those devices.
“This is first year we’ve been 1:1, so it’s been a new challenge of staying in your little bubble and keeping your tablet to yourself,” George said.
Eisenhower Middle School also has a tablet for each student. Crystal Oglesby, an 8th-grade language arts teacher, said being 1:1 has been a benefit this year, and her kids have been good at staying on top of iPad hygiene. She said the spring semester is going to feel a lot different.
“I’m ready (to go back) but I’m also anxious about it since it hasn’t happened since March,” Oglesby said. “Hybrid learning was a whole different ball game, and I think for the most part, this will be a lot of the same in terms of relearning things and figuring out what works and what doesn’t.”
Part of the spring reopening plan also included major changes to schedules across schools. Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools revamped their schedules to minimize the number of students in a classroom in the building at any given point in time. Oglesby said all classes will try to average around 20 students per room, and there is a separate team handling remote learning for the students who wish to continue classes virtually.
“I think last year my biggest class was 29, and my smallest was 19 or 20,” Oglesby said. “It’ll be nice to have that small of a class on a normal basis.”
Oglesby said there have been a few perks to the hybrid learning method implemented by the district for the fall semester, but a return to in-person classes five days a week will give kids more structure.
“There will probably be a couple of hiccups along the way, but we’ll figure it out,” Oglesby said.
George said the schedule for students at Roosevelt Elementary also changed from hybrid mode. Kids will now start their day with a full hour of their “special” class, usually consisting of P.E. or art, whereas with the hybrid mode they only had 30 minutes of the class in-person with the other 30 minutes completed remotely.
“That’s one thing my class cheered about was the full hour in-person,” George said.
Lunchtime also will look different for the spring semester. George said lunch was at 11:30 a.m. during hybrid mode for the fall semester. For spring, lunch at Eisenhower is spaced out more, so kids can sit unmasked in the cafeteria.
“Now it’ll be at 12:30 p.m. for 4th graders,” George said. “That’s kind of a long time, but we do allow for a quick snack and mask break in the mornings and afternoons, plus lunchtime.”
George said she really struggled at the beginning of the school year with the changes to hybrid learning but became more comfortable with it as the semester moved along. She said she felt guilty about taking a day off in November to focus on her mental health, but afterward she felt refreshed and was glad she did.
“I think this year it’s been more important to do that, I guess,” George said. “I’ve had some moments where I’ve thought that I can’t take one more unknown; it’s so much anxiety of not knowing what the next day might bring during this whole situation, going all the way back to March.”
Oglesby said, in many ways, it will feel like the first day of school all over again.
“A mix of classroom building and setting expectations will probably take up the first week or two,” Oglesby said.