Mark Bachamp, Olsson engineer and business development senior leader, will serve as the chairman for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in 2021.
As chairman, Bachamp aims to create a plan for future growth for the community.
“Olsson has a great company slogan that I have lived my whole career and that is ‘We work to leave the world better than we found it,’” Bachamp said. “I want to help the chamber achieve a path for growth that leaves the Manhattan region better for the next 30 years.”
Before being named chairman, Bachamp served for nearly 11 years on the board of directors. His volunteer involvement with the chamber goes back to 2006 when he joined the membership committee.
“Mark is a true champion of both local businesses and regional development,” said Jason Smith, chief executive officer and president of the chamber. “We are excited about his priorities of job and population growth and look forward to making significant advancements in both areas.”
A resident of Manhattan since 1989, Bachamp received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kansas State University. He also is a graduate of Leadership Manhattan. Bachamp’s involvement with the chamber began in 2004 and he joined the board of directors in 2010.
Bachamp’s work for Olsson, an engineering and design firm with an office in Manhattan, includes projects such as the chilled water system for the K-State campus, the Aggieville Vision to Reality plan, and improvements to the west stadium, Vanier Football Complex and the south end zone for K-State Athletics.
Bachamp takes over as the chair from Larie Schoap of ESB Financial.