The average value of an existing single-family residence in Riley County increased about 2.2% from about $209,341 to $213,975 from Jan. 1, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
“We do acknowledge that there are still fluctuations within neighborhoods,” Allen Todd, Riley County appraisal analyst, said in an interview Wednesday. “Some neighborhoods went up more than other neighborhoods. A lot of people think, ‘Well everything went up 3%,’ well no, we had neighborhoods that went down some.”
The value of about half of the residential properties in Riley County increased more than 1%, according to a recent Riley County Appraiser’s Office report.
About a third of the properties decreased in value by more than 1% and the rest either rose or declined minimally.
The median sale price, or middle value of all Riley County homes, is about the same as 2019 at $192,000.
Todd said homeowners should have received notice-of-value letters.
Housing values are determined by the county appraiser annually, and they impact property tax bills.
An increased home value doesn’t necessarily equate to an automatic increase in property taxes. Local governments voted to keep 2021 tax rates flat or slightly lower than 2020.
Manhattan, Riley County and USD 383 approved a total mill levy decrease of 1.291 mills, or less than 1%, from 154.912 in 2020 to 153.621. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 of assessed, taxable valuation.
If residents want to appeal their appraisal, they can do so by contacting the appraiser’s office at 785-537-6316.