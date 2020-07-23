Autopsy results for a body found Wednesday morning at the Konza Prairie Natural Trail are still pending, according to the Riley County Police Department.
Search teams discovered a woman’s body at the trail at 10 a.m. while looking for a missing Manhattan woman who was last thought to be in the area Saturday.
Police said the investigation into the death is ongoing, but they do not believe foul play was involved.
Authorities were searching for Nicole Grothe, 38, a warrant officer at Fort Riley, who hadn’t been heard from since the weekend. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the woman found.
Several area law enforcement agencies and fire departments, as well as Fort Riley’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and Konza Prairie Nature Trail staff, assisted in search and recovery efforts.