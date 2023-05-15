The author of a new book about the deadliest tornado in Kansas history is coming to Manhattan to speak about the disaster’s human impact.
Author Jim Minick will be at the Manhattan Senior Center, 301 N. Fourth St., at 1 p.m. Friday to promote his latest book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.”
He also has an appearance slated in Udall on May 25, the date the tornado struck.
The Mercury recently received a proof copy of Minick’s newest nonfiction title, available in bookstores now. Minick details the events of May 25, 1955, in the small town of Udall, located southeast of Wichita.
An author and professor based in Virginia, Minick begins the book with a slice of life straight out of a Normal Rockwell painting: a 12-year-old boy rides his bicycle casually through Udall, delivering newspapers. The boy, Gary Atkinson, preferred delivering papers over working in his parents’ grocery store in the idyllic small town of about 600 people.
Minick writes that, on May 25 of 1955, meteorologists in Wichita were not expecting tornadoes in Kansas. More than 50 miles to the south, a tornado struck Blackwell, Oklahoma, around 9:30 p.m., leaving behind massive damage. That same storm cycled as it tracked northeast, producing an even larger tornado that was shrouded in night.
By 10:35 p.m., the residents of Udall knew something was amiss as they wrapped up the evening. A wedding shower was taking place at the Udall Community Building when power was cut off by the storm, darkening the town. The mayor of Udall, Earl Rowe, was preparing for his night shift as a driller on an oil rig when he noticed the wind howling louder. The Atkinson family was bedding down for the evening in their home nearby. Gary Atkinson’s older brother, Bobby, was trying to sleep when his home’s water cooler was blown across the house.
Minick writes with unflinching but compassionate detail about the trials inflicted upon the residents of Udall by the monstrous tornado. Twelve-year-old Gary Atkinson was one of 82 people killed in the storm; 22 of those victims were children 16 and younger. Bobby Atkinson was severely wounded when his family’s house was lifted off its foundation.
“The house was gone. Just simply gone,” Minick writes of Bobby Atkinson’s survival. “Lightning illuminated the empty foundation, the splintered and lifeless trees. Where were his parents? His brothers? He didn’t hear their voices. He didn’t hear any voices.”
Decades later, the tornado would be studied and ultimately rated F5, the highest on the Fujita scale. Scientists have since determined that it was wide enough to cover the entire town at about three-quarters of a mile.
Bobby Atkinson was thrown from his house and pelted with swirling debris. Seven hours after the tornado, he made it to the hospital in Winfield. Bobby would ultimately recover from his physical wounds, but the emotional toll from the sheer amount of loss sustained by Udall residents lingered years after the tornado.
Tales such as Bobby Atkinson’s are littered throughout Minick’s book, many with even sadder endings. Hope resurfaced in the form of the reconstruction effort, which Minick details through survivor accounts.
Today, the city of Udall thrives as a small bedroom community to Wichita.