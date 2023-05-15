WithoutWarningCover-200x300-1

"Without Warning" by Jim Minick is available on bookstore shelves now.

The author of a new book about the deadliest tornado in Kansas history is coming to Manhattan to speak about the disaster’s human impact.

Author Jim Minick will be at the Manhattan Senior Center, 301 N. Fourth St., at 1 p.m. Friday to promote his latest book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.”