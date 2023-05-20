Jim Minick, author of the book “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas,” talks during his presentation Friday, May 19, 2023, at Manhattan Senior Center about how the Udall High School marching band, despite losing classmates, uniforms and instruments in the May 25, 1955, tornado, was able to perform in the Kansas State Fair in September 1955, and even being voted band of the year.
Author Jim Minick spent more than 12 years researching and writing his book about the deadliest tornado in Kansas history.
Minick visited the Manhattan Senior Center Friday as part of a tour promoting his newest nonfiction work, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” Manhattan-based construction firm McCownGordon sponsored Minick’s visit.
A Virginia native, Minick said he started conducting interviews with Udall tornado survivors in 2011. He originally intended the book to be a work of fiction, but once he began hearing people’s stories about the storm, he realized it needed to be a nonfiction piece.
“I had just written a fiction book about fire,” Minick said, “so, I was fascinated by the idea of writing a different book about a different element.”
Minick details the events of May 25, 1955, in the small town of Udall, located southeast of Wichita. The Mercury received a proof copy of “Without Warning” in March. The book is available on store shelves now.
Minick writes that, on May 25 of 1955, meteorologists in Wichita were not expecting tornadoes in Kansas. More than 50 miles to the south, a tornado struck Blackwell, Oklahoma, around 9:30 p.m., leaving behind massive damage and killing 20 people. That same storm cycled as it tracked northeast, producing an even larger tornado that was shrouded in night and unmonitored by the U.S. Weather Bureau at the time.
Eighty-two people died in the storm.
“The first wall of the tornado felt like a really heavy wind, with no debris, and it took all his clothing off, it stripped him,” Minick said. “Then there was a lull in the storm, and he kind of looked around, and his house was gone. … And then the second edge of the tornado hit, and that’s when all the debris hit him. He said it felt like ‘somebody shooting a shotgun at him at close range, over and over, while somebody else hit him with a baseball bat, over and over.’”
Decades later, the tornado would be studied and ultimately rated F5, the highest on the old Fujita scale. Scientists have since determined that the Udall tornado likely harbored winds in excess of 200 miles per hour, and it was wide enough to cover the entire town at about three-quarters of a mile.