A jury trial for a Manhattan man charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child has been delayed as the defense wants to review evidence in the case.
Gage James Anderson, 22, is charged in connection with the Dec. 1, 2020, death of his then-girlfriend’s son, Cyrus Matthew Miller. Police arrested Anderson on Dec. 17, 2020.
Deputy County Attorney Bethany Fields said Anderson’s attorney Cooper Overstreet is trying to hire an expert to review evidence in the case.
In a status hearing Tuesday in Riley County District Court, Judge Kendra Lewison set another status conference for Anderson at 4:30 p.m. April 5. Online court documents showed Anderson had a jury trial set to begin March 23.
The Mercury previously reported that Matthew Lockwood, an emergency room doctor who worked at Ascension Via Christi Hospital the night Cyrus came in with critical injuries, testified at an April 2021 preliminary hearing.
Lockwood said he noticed Cyrus was cold, not breathing enough to maintain life and had “many, many bruises” all over his body in various stages of healing. He said doctors and nurses immediately knew they would not be able to care for a child in Cyrus’ state. He said they tried to have him flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, but they couldn’t get him stabilized.
According to Lockwood, Anderson said Cyrus had gotten his pant leg caught on the night stand and hanged from it briefly. But Lockwood said that wouldn’t have put Cyrus in his condition.
Lockwood said he hadn’t seen the official autopsy report, but a Riley County police detective told him Cyrus had a liver laceration and small bowel contusions, and he died from hemorrhaging.