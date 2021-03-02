The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will be host to a free consumer document shredding event on Wednesday.
The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that in honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will offer free shredding from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in CiCo Park near the swimming pool, 3309 Robinson Drive.
Patrons should enter from Wreath Avenue and Robinson Drive.
According to RCPD, the event is to shred personal consumer documents only. No business documents are permitted.
RCPD said shredding will be limited to three small bags or boxes per person.