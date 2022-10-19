The attorney for a Fort Riley soldier accused of first-degree murder in an Aggieville shooting has withdrawn from the case.
Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley appeared in Riley County District Court Tuesday.
His former attorney, Cole Hawver of Manhattan, withdrew from representing Montogomery because of a conflict of interest with another client. Brenda Jordan of Manhattan will represent Montgomery.
Montgomery faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5. He also faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Judge William Malcolm scheduled Montgomery for a preliminary examination status update on Nov. 24.
Previously, The Mercury reported investigators said Wardi and Montgomery had been at the same bar in Aggieville on Feb. 5. They said the two men later had a verbal altercation while they were on Moro Street with separate groups of friends.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Montgomery, and one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Montgomery remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.