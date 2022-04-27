Kenny Titus, a Manhattan attorney and business owner, is running to replace outgoing Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, who endorses him.
Titus, a Republican, announced Monday he filed as a candidate for the Kansas House 51st District, which covers Wabaunsee County and the Highway 24 corridor from Wamego to eastern Manhattan.
Titus serves as chief counsel to the Kansas Department of Agriculture and is co-owner of National Sports Network, a nationally syndicated play-by-play broadcast network.
Titus said affordable housing solutions and safe and affordable childcare will help “fully capitalize on our region’s economic potential.”
“It has been difficult for families to balance all the needs of modern life, and the pandemic coupled with soaring inflation have heightened the challenges families face,” he said in a statement. “A responsible investment in the basic needs of a growing workforce and a hard look at regulation are key ways to draw in new businesses who are eager to recruit and retain top talent and support our families.”
Titus said he also strongly supports an amendment — called “Value Them Both” by proponents — that, if approved, would change the state constitution to say Kansas isn’t required to provide the right to abortion or public funding for abortions. Residents can vote on the amendment during the Aug. 2 primary election. He also supports Second Amendment rights, expansion of the agricultural industry, and development of broadband internet in rural communities.
Highland announced Monday that he wouldn’t seek re-election after serving the district for 10 years.
“Kenny is a dedicated public servant, working tirelessly to advance the agriculture industry in Kansas,” Highland said in a statement. “I’ve worked together with Kenny on many projects. I know he will represent the values of the district well and hit the ground running on day one in Topeka.”
Titus, his wife Kara, and two sons, have resided in both Wamego and Manhattan. He received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and history and a master’s degree in history from K-State. He attended law school at the University of Kansas, where he also serves as an adjunct professor.
Titus is the first candidate to file for the race.