ATA Bus announced Thursday afternoon that one of its drivers tested positive for COVID-19.
ATA Bus said the person drove Manhattan's Route 1 on Monday and will be isolated from work. The company said it will continue to require face masks, encourage physical distancing, and regularly cleaning and sanitizing the buses.
"The welfare of our riders and employees remains ATA Bus’s top priority, doing everything we can to provide safe, courteous, and reliable service to our communities and a healthy work environment for our employees," ATA Bus said in a statement.