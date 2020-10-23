Two of the three Geary County commissioners have tested positive for COVID-19 while the third has an appointment to get tested.
Commissioners Brad Scholz and Charles Stimatze, as well Michele Stimatze, Charles’ wife and Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau director, all received positive test results on Thursday.
Commission chair Keith Ascher said he has made an appointment for his test. All three were present for Monday’s weekly, day-long commission meeting at the Geary County and at Tuesday’s candidate forum at the Junction City Municipal Building.
Ascher said he will try to set up the next county commission meeting remotely and will release more information after he has discussions with other county employees.
“I think we can pull it off,” he said. “It might be a very abbreviated meeting. We do plan to have some sort of semblance of a meeting on Monday.”
The commission can put off reports and agenda items that are not urgent. They can address any motions on the virtual platform.
The CVB will remain closed until further notice but for at least 10 days, which is the standard protocol per the Geary County Health Department, Michele Stimatze said.