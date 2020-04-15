An Asian Market employee is among the most recent COVID-19 cases in Riley County.
The market announced on social media Tuesday evening that the employee worked Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. Because this employee’s duties are “not customer-facing,” the Asian Market believes the transmission likelihood is low.
All “impacted employees” by this case will be paid sick leave for up to 21 days, the market said.
The Asian Market, an international grocery store at 2304 Stagg Hill Road, Suite D, is now open only for delivery or pick-up.
Fanny Fang, a partner at the store, has been vocal about her opposition to Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez’s comments regarding Chinese people and the coronavirus. He said that Manhattan is not likely to have many cases of the coronavirus because “we don’t necessarily have any (Chinese people).”
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello said she didn’t have additional information about this case, but said it is among the 25 reported cases in Riley County. Officials are awaiting the results of 12 tests.
Eight out of the 25 cases have recovered, according to officials.
Uccello reported Wednesday that two Riley County residents — a 20-year-old man and 44-year-old woman — have tested positive for the coronavirus, increasing Riley County’s total cases to 25.
Riley County health officials announced two additional cases Tuesday afternoon. Those cases involved a 54-year-old woman and 32-year-old man.
Officials are gathering more information about the recent cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday morning that the state had 1,494 cases and 76 deaths, which is up 68 cases and 7 deaths from Tuesday.
However, KDHE has Riley County’s count at 22 rather than 25, which is the total given by local health officials.
KDHE is reporting 10 in Geary County and 5 in Pottawatomie County. Neither county added to their totals.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs extended the existing child care provisions order Wednesday. Child care providers can continue providing services to children as long as it is in a group of 10 or fewer people.
This is a developing story. Please check back with The Mercury for more information.