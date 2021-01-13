Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Wednesday was treating a record-high number of COVID-19 patients.
The Manhattan hospital was caring for 23 positive patients Wednesday. Five of those positive patients were in the intensive care unit.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported a record-high increase in Geary County cases Wednesday with 290 new cases since Monday. The total since the pandemic began was 2,389.
Riley County on Wednesday confirmed 83 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday.
The county had 480 active cases Wednesday. The total since the pandemic began in March 2020 is 5,467. Of those, 4,965 have recovered and 22 have died. An additional 80 people recovered from the virus since Monday.
The Riley County Health Department expects to receive more coronavirus vaccines sometime this week from KDHE.
The positivity rate in Riley County for Jan. 3-9 was 12.6%. That increased by 2.7 percentage points from the 9.9% rate recorded Dec. 27-Jan. 2. The two-week average was 11.32%.
Since Monday, KDHE recorded 4,539 new cases, 189 hospitalizations and 100 deaths across Kansas. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 252,041 cases, 7,540 hospitalizations and 3,355 deaths statewide.
Pottawatomie County had an increase of 33 since Monday for a total of 1,312.