Ascension Via Christi Hospital employees and associates will have to get vaccinated after the health care company mandated the COVID vaccine for its workforce nationwide.
Ascension, the faith-based health organization that owns the hospitals in Manhattan and Wamego along with area clinics, announced the requirement Tuesday. The company cited the need for mandatory vaccinations as the COVID pandemic continues and new virus variants emerge.
“Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world,” the company said in a written statement. “But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve.”
Vaccinations will be required for workers, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or if they’re working on site or remotely. The company said the requirement applies to associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering facilities.
Ascension said employees will have to get vaccinated for the coronavirus by Nov. 12, which is aligned with the company’s annual influenza vaccination requirement.
“In those instances when someone may not be able to get vaccinated due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption similar to the process we use for the annual influenza vaccine,” the company said. “In addition, this requirement will be implemented in accordance with collective bargaining agreements reached between Ascension business entities and unions representing our associates.”
Other health care organizations across the nation have started to require its employees to get a COVID vaccine including the Kansas City-based Truman Medical Centers/University Health system and Houston Methodist in Texas.
In June, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Houston Methodist Hospital employees who sued the company because of the requirement. The judge ruled that Houston Methodist hadn’t violated any federal laws.