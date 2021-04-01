Ascension Via Christi Hospital is allowing some patients to have more visitors.
Starting Thursday, people in inpatient medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit (third floor) and critical care unit (second floor) will be allowed two visitors during their care.
Earlier this month, the hospital began allowing admitted patients to have one visitor during their stay. The hospital had been operating under a no-visitor policy for most patients since November to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The one visitor policy applies to labor and delivery patients in the birth and women’s center, patients undergoing outpatient procedures or testing, and patients in the emergency department for a non COVID-related visit after the triage process is completed.
No visitors are allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.
Visitors are allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.