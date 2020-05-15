Ascension Via Christi Hospital has lately seen a decline in COVID-19 positive patients, hospital president Bob Copple said Thursday.
Copple gave an update on the status of the coronavirus in the area during the Manhattan Rotary Club’s Thursday meeting.
While there have been a couple of new cases that have cropped up over the past week, both people are recovering at home. There is one person under investigation at the hospital, meaning the individual may have been exposed to the virus and is awaiting test results, and one at Wamego Health Center, which also is owned by Ascension Via Christi.
In mid-April, health officials said Ascension Via Christi had up to six patients in the hospital because of coronavirus concerns.
Copple said swab testing rates in the community have been consistent, and there haven’t been spikes in positive cases so far.
“This week has actually been very different for us,” Copple said. “We have actually seen a reduction in folks being in-patients who are COVID-19 positive. We continue to have pretty regular volume (of testing) across the community. ... We’re still pretty consistently doing swabs at every location every day of people who are potentially positive. We’ve been pretty blessed that a lot of those have been negative over the last week.”
As of Friday, there were 12 active cases and 47 recovered cases. One Riley County resident has died from coronavirus-related causes, officials said. There were 751 negative tests received and the county was awaiting results back from 65 tests.
Though there are limitations to testing, such as some tests resulting in false positives or only being able to tell someone’s status at the point they are tested, officials said this downward trend of positive cases each week is integral in determining how long it will take to reopen the area.
“In the community, we actually have a couple examples of people we know were exposed to COVID patients,” Copple said. “Their first test was negative, their second test was negative and their third test was positive. This was over the course of multiple days, so you don’t know if they got exposed again in any of those interim periods or if they just did not develop it to a point where it was going to show up at a nasal swab at the first or second test.”
Another challenge he said is health officials believe there are several more people who have had the coronavirus but never knew or got tested because they had mild symptoms.
However, Copple said a year from now officials would know more about the virus and its impact after more complete research. He said researchers are working on ramping up testing for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to determine their antibody levels, if they have immunity from the virus, and whether genetics or the severity of the disease impacted those antibody levels.
“As that spreads across the country, they’ll have a better idea of how many people have been positive and they didn’t know, and those they did know had it (they’ll) learn what level of antibody immunity they actually have,” he said.