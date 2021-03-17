For the first time since Feb. 28, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan had no coronavirus patients in its care Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mayor Wynn Butler announced during Tuesday’s city commission meeting that the hospital had no positive patients. Alice Massimi, public information officer for the county, reported no COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Additionally, Riley County on Wednesday recorded 19 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday. Sixteen people recovered from the virus since Monday.
The total number since the pandemic began last March was 6,721. Of those, 56 were active and 6,180 had recovered, as of Wednesday. Thirty-five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Riley County Health Department (RCHD).
This week, RCHD continues to administer first doses to people in Phase 2 as well as boosters to people vaccinated on or before Feb. 17.
Next week, RCHD will begin vaccinating those in Phases 3 and 4, which includes people aged 16-64 with pre-existing medical conditions and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure settings, according to Gov. Laura Kelly. Earlier this week, Kelly announced the state will move into these two phases beginning March 22.
In Riley County, 6,196 people received their first dose while an additional 6,073 people are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday, Massimi said.
Additionally, the rate of positive virus tests in Riley County decreased by 0.2 percentage points from the week prior. From March 7-13, Riley County recorded a 2% rate. From Feb. 28-March 6, the county recorded a 2.2% rate. The overall two-week average rating was 2.12%.
Kansas recorded 686 cases, 39 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday to Wednesday, according to KDHE. Kansas’ total was 298,904 cases, 9,558 hospitalizations and 4,837 deaths on Wednesday.
Pottawatomie County saw an increase of six cases since Monday for a total of 1,793 on Wednesday. Geary County recorded an increase of three cases from Monday to Wednesday. The county’s total Wednesday was 3,117.