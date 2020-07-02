Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is re-implementing visitor restrictions because of the recent spike of local coronavirus cases.
Bob Copple, hospital CEO, announced this measure during a Wednesday afternoon coronavirus briefing with health officials.
“This decision was made to help ensure the safety of our associates and patients,” Copple said.
These new restrictions, which became effective Wednesday, include the following:
- No more than one visitor per patient for surgical and OB/labor and delivery patients. Visitors must not be under the age of 18. Other hospital patients may be allowed one visitor on a “case-by-case basis,” according to a news release. Those who are allowed to visit the hospital will be restricted in their movement to and from the patient’s room.
- The hospital will screen every person entering the hospital through limited entrances, which include the emergency and patient entrances.
- People who are showing symptoms of a fever, cough or breathing difficulties will be asked not to visit the hospital and should return when symptoms go away. They can use video calls instead.