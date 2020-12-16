Medical staff at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday, seemingly the start of eradicating the virus that has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. alone.
The hospital received a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of late last week, on Tuesday afternoon. It administered 30 doses Wednesday morning to staff who interact with COVID patients on a regular basis, including workers in the nursing room, emergency room, intensive care unit and medical unit.
“I think we had eight or 10 different departments as part of the 30, and we’ll just kind of keep that allocation, if you will, across all those different areas over the next several months,” hospital president Bob Copple said.
Copple said the Manhattan facility was the first smaller hospital to vaccinate a staff person and on Friday, officials plan to vaccinate some staff members at Wamego Health Center.
Via Christi will continue to receive multiple shipments from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, but it’s unclear when the next will come in and how many doses it will include, Copple said. If the shipments are steady, ideally staff will hold the vaccination clinic three times a week through January.
FDA scientists also have endorsed the Moderna vaccine, which could potentially become available later this week.
Officials expect the vaccines will become widely available to the public in the spring.
Copple said while he knows a few hospital staff members are opting out of the vaccine because of pregnancy or breastfeeding — conditions that weren’t tested in clinical trials — he believes many will partake in the clinic.
“With our staff, we are expecting a pretty high percentage of our staff to take the vaccine, partly because if you work here, you’ve seen what this looks like and you understand how important it is,” Copple said. “The vast majority of our team, if there’s a vaccine available, they are going to take it. I think availability is probably the biggest issue or challenge. We have 1.8 million people in our state, and it’s going to be a while before we get 1.8 million doses."
Those inoculated Wednesday will get their second dose of the vaccine on Jan. 6, 21 days later. Hospital staff will track when they received the vaccination and will be reminded when to get the next one. The Moderna vaccine would require patients to come in for their second dose in about four weeks.
As the FDA approves more vaccines, Kevin Oehme, director of pharmacy for Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and Wamego Health Center, said it’s important people stick with the same vaccine and manufacturer as they did the first, but medical staff will record that information as well.
Oehme encouraged people to get their shots when the vaccines reach the general public. In theory, people should be able to get the vaccine administered at a pharmacy, though Oehme said he is unsure how far in the future that will be.
“The vaccines are one of the biggest things to prevent disease, regardless of what the disease is,” he said. “I know that this vaccine has come about much more quickly than many of them that we are accustomed to ... because of how infectious this disease is. When we’ve seen this before, it’s been able to be contained in all areas, and we haven’t seen that worldwide spread. In this case, we had a lot of spread and we coupled that with intense funding and a lot of patients that were willing to participate in trials to get this vaccine moving forward as well.”
Copple repeated the words of Wichita physician Maggie Hagan, director of infection prevention at Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Kansas, saying the vaccines were a “huge shot of hope.” Though there is still a long path ahead and a few longterm questions remain about the vaccines, he said Wednesday's injections were still an "exciting" and "huge" deal.
“It’s a big day for all healthcare,” Oehme added. “We're talking about associates that have been caring for the sickest of the sick for the last nine or 10 months and to see this day come is a day we’ve been waiting on since the beginning of this. It’s come much sooner than we anticipated and that just really brings us a lot of hope at this point.”
Copple urged people to continue wearing masks and abiding by other safety protocols even after they’ve been given the shots.
“I don't believe we’ve had a single flu case yet this year in our hospital,” he said. “We would attribute that to people wearing masks in our community, and that’s a huge, huge win.”