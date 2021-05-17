Some Ascension Via Christi Hospital patients can now have two visitors.
The hospital on Friday announced updated visiting guidelines. In-patient medical, surgical, critical care, and in-patient rehabilitation unit patients can have visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Labor and delivery patients in the Birth & Women’s Center are allowed two support people during labor.
Support people includes spouse, partner, family member, doula or other support person. One support person can stay during the mother and baby’s stay following delivery. A second guest can visit from noon to 8 p.m.
Those getting outpatient procedures or testing, such as same-day surgeries or endoscopy procedures, can have one visitor.
Emergency room patients are allowed one visitor following a triage process and the confirmation of a non-coronavirus-related visit.
The hospital does not allow visitors for patients receiving care for coronavirus, except for end-of-life situations or for people who are unable to advocate for themselves, the hospital said.
Visitors must restrict movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room. When visiting the hospital, people must wear surgical masks at all times.