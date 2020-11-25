No visitors are allowed for in-patient medical and surgical patients as well as those in the emergency department at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
The hospital returned to limited visitation Monday in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.
Exceptions to the policy include labor and delivery patients, pediatric patients and patients in end-of-life situations; these patients can have one visitor over the age of 18. Other visitors are allowed in the hospital on a case-by-case basis.
“Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our associates and community members,” said Bob Copple, president of the hospital. “We are all tired, but it is more important than ever that we remain vigilant — practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and wear a mask — especially with the holiday season upon us.”
Visitors must restrict movement within the hospital to and from the patient’s room.
The hospital will continue to screen every person that enters the hospital through emergency and patient entrances, off-site clinics and therapy centers.
Visitors exhibiting a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will not be allowed to enter. In these instances, the hospital recommends people visit with a patient virtually.
Riley County health officials planned to release the latest coronavirus data Wednesday afternoon.
