Officials with Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan are celebrating new national recognition.
Hospital administrators announced Wednesday that the facility received an ”A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The safety grade is a national honor recognizing the hospital’s efforts to protect patients from medical errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety. The agency’s Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country, and is updated every six months.
Officials say it’s the only facility rating program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
Ascension Via Christi president Bob Copple said in a statement that he, along with the hospital’s leadership team, board of directors and medical staff, are “incredibly pleased that our team has been recognized for their focus on safety.”
“Achieving a top ranking with Leapfrog is a testament to the great care our patients can receive close to home,” Copple said.
Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said in a statement that an A safety grade is an elite designation in which the community can take pride.
“The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes,” Binder said.
Among other area hospitals, Geary Community Hospital in Junction City received a B, University of Kansas Health System St Francis Campus in Topeka received a B and Stormont Vail Health in Topeka received a C.
The rankings didn’t include the Manhattan Surgical Hospital.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.