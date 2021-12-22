The president and CEO of Ascension Via Christi Hospital says the number of positive COVID-19 patients is the highest it’s been since January.
The Manhattan hospital had 16 COVID patients on Wednesday with six in the intensive care unit. All ICU patients are unvaccinated and on ventilators. Two of the 10 patients on the medical floor are fully vaccinated.
“It’s kind of an hour-by-hour, day-by-day struggle,” Bob Copple told The Mercury. “We’re still accommodating other patients.”
The total number of patients is double last Wednesday’s eight; five were in the ICU.
In January, The Mercury reported one-third of Riley County’s total coronavirus-related deaths at that time were recorded during the month, with 10 noted by health department officials.
Hospital officials noted 23 positive COVID patients on Jan. 13 of this year, marking the all-time high number of inpatients.
Copple said last Dec. 21 the hospital treated 12 inpatients for COVID-19, and on Christmas Day last year, 13 people received inpatient care.
Copple said the biggest challenge hospital staff is facing right now is getting patients transported to other facilities if they have a higher level of health needs.
“In the end, we’re getting people to where they need to be,” Copple said.
Copple said empty critical care beds across Kansas are “extremely problematic” to find, and the ICU at Ascension Via Christi has been either at capacity or one bed empty for “most of the last three weeks.”
Copple told The Mercury he is anticipating “pretty high numbers” of positive COVID-19 cases after this week. He said he had six people from one family come through the emergency department Tuesday morning for COVID-related visits, and all received outpatient care. He said the big question is whether the spike in cases is stemming from the delta or the new omicron variant. He said scientists with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are testing samples from Riley County for the omicron variant, and that he should know more about the situation by the end of the week.
“A few more days, and I think we’ll know a lot more,” Copple said.
Riley County health officials on Wednesday reported 227 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the county has reported a total of 8,861 cases. Of those, 65 people have died.