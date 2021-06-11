Ascension Via Christi Hospital continues to loosen its guidelines to allow for more visitors.
Starting Friday, the local hospital will allow people in the inpatient medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit to select two different visitors daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Previously, patients couldn’t swap out their two visitors, limiting the number of different people at the hospital.
Patients seeking care in the emergency room and undergoing outpatient procedures or testing will be allowed to have two visitors. Previously, the hospital only allowed those patients to have one.
The hospital still isn’t allowing visitors for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves.
Other limits remain in place, including two visitors for ICU and critical care unit patients and two support people for women in labor. After delivery, one support person will be allowed to stay throughout the mom’s and baby’s stay. A second guest will be allowed from noon to 8 p.m.
The hospital also detailed other visitor requirements:
- All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurses station or desk.
- Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.
- Visitors are required to wear surgical masks at all times while in the facility.