Though the number of coronavirus cases has continued to increase throughout the month of October, the number of active cases reported in the most recent Riley County Health Department report is less than half of what it was at the end of September.
As of Friday, Riley County had 2,177 total cases, 100 of which were active. On Sept. 30, it had 1,857 cases, 267 of which were active.
Even as testing in the county has continued to ramp up and provide quicker results than at the beginning of the pandemic, the number of positives cases versus total tests has remained low.
According to the county’s data hub, which was last updated Oct. 19, the county had performed about 15,700 tests with about 2,100 positive results. The percent positive rate for the last two weeks combined is 6.32%.
“We’re seeing an increase in case totals, but Riley County numbers are lower than other areas in the state,” Julie Gibbs, local health officer and health department director, said. “We’ve been able to approach the pandemic with a unified front, and we’re fortunate to have an Emergency Operations Center in the county. I’m grateful for the teamwork and leadership shown by the Unified Command, K-State, local school districts, elected officials, Clinical Task Force, and for the hard work and support from the public.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan also is caring for two positive patients with severe symptoms as of Friday. The hospitalization rate in Riley County has remained at about a handful of patients at a time throughout the pandemic.
The number of outbreaks in the county also has dwindled to four from its peak of about 15 in September. Officials said three more cases have been traced back to an outbreak from an Oct. 17 wedding in Manhattan, which makes 40 cases being linked to the event. The outbreak at the Smith House at K-State has expired.