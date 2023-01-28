An online petition calling for free parking for Aggieville employees has more than 5,900 signatures as of Friday.
Fees for the new parking garage on North Manhattan Avenue took effect on Jan. 17. But a city official says the city government needs the money for upkeep of the building.
Employees at Aggieville’s Bluestem Bistro started the petition — “Free Parking for Aggieville Employees” — three weeks ago on change.org.
“Employee parking in Aggieville has been a struggle for years, and with recent construction, it is only getting worse,” said a statement on the online petition.
The petition also says that the new parking garage would be beneficial if employees didn’t have to pay the monthly fees to park to get to their job.
“Many cannot afford to pay these monthly fees,” the statement said. “This is both unreasonable and unfair, causing numerous complaints from employees already.”
Jared Wasinger, assistant city manager, said conversations about the parking garage first started in 2016. Officials had conversations with parking consultants to develop the framework and then discussed it with the Aggieville Business Association.
“The understanding has always been we need revenue to maintain that garage, and the common approach is rates and fees to pay to park,” Wasinger said. “We continued conversations with the Aggieville Business Association to get their concurrence on the rate structure, and that’s what we recommended to the city commission.”
Wasinger said the city will continue to evaluate the rate and make tweaks over time.
“It’s only been in place for a couple of weeks now, we’re trying to see how things are going, see what the numbers are,” Wasinger said.
There is an opportunity for the public to talk and give feedback during Feb. 7 city commission meeting.
“I understand the sentiment that there is from employees of this shift and having to pay to park,” Wasinger said. “It’s definitely new to people so we sympathize that we understand it, but we also need to maintain that quality piece of infrastructure that we hope can serve this district for many years to come.”
People who work in Aggieville can buy permits at a discounted rate, either $25 per month for part-time employees (who work, on average, 30 or fewer hours per week) or $40 per month for full-time employees (who work more than 30 hours per week).
The fees depend on the day and the time as follows:
Sunday through Saturday (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.): First 2 hours free; $2 per hour afterward, up to $10 daily maximum
Sunday through Wednesday: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day — $10 per night flat rate
Thursday through Saturday: 10 p.m. to noon the following day — $8 Safe Driver flat rate
The city government also has recently changed its management for street parking in Aggieville and Downtown Manhattan.
The city reduced free parking on Aggieville streets from three hours to two, matching it with the downtown time limits.
The parking enforcement hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fines are $15.