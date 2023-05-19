NBAF
In the auditorium of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility on Thrusday, officials speak to members of the media. From left, project manager Tim Barr, director Alfonso Clavijo, head of diagnostic services Robin Holland, deputy director Ken Burton, operations director Patrick Moylan, and communications director Katie Pawlosky.

 Staff photo by Megan Moser

A media tour on Thursday gave journalists a rare look inside a high-security federal disease lab.

The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, the $1.25 billion lab northwest of the K-State campus, recently completed commissioning and is moving toward becoming operational. Officials Thursday said they don’t expect to be working with the pathogens they’ll be researching until late 2024.