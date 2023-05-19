A media tour on Thursday gave journalists a rare look inside a high-security federal disease lab.
The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, the $1.25 billion lab northwest of the K-State campus, recently completed commissioning and is moving toward becoming operational. Officials Thursday said they don’t expect to be working with the pathogens they’ll be researching until late 2024.
“It’s a long process,” NBAF director Alfonso Clavijo said, mentioning that the lab will need to undergo a number of inspections by the Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Only after we have that approval will we actually be able to do any work. We expect that by late 2024 we should be able to have that approval, but again, things change, and we have to continue with that process as we go.”
But in the meantime, they’re training scientists, testing systems and preparing to make sure everything is in good working order. And since the deadly diseases are not yet on site, officials are allowing limited “high-level stakeholder visits” to see many of the spaces that otherwise would be strictly off-limits.
“That will stop when science ops start,” communications director Katie Pawlosky said.
Officials restricted photography and videography to the auditorium, where NBAF leaders answered questions before the tour. But they took the group through Biosafety Level-4 containment areas, lower-security lab spaces and a vaccine bank, which will develop and stockpile drugs to fight diseases that could threaten livestock.
Biosafety Level-4 labs handle the most dangerous viruses. NBAF will deal with animal and zoonotic diseases, meaning those that can spread from animals to people.
The entire building is constructed to ensure pathogens can’t get out. The portion of NBAF that houses these areas is built to withstand an EF-5 tornado.
“This building is a steel structure with concrete to make it look pretty,” said Carlos Rodriguez, engineering project management supervisor. “It’s all concrete: concrete floors, concrete walls.”
Officials took the group Thursday through locker rooms and antechambers with interlocking doors that are pressurized to control air movement. The building is designed for air to flow toward the center of the building and not outward. Each lab space has its own air system with HEPA filtration.
Scientists preparing to go into the BSL-4 space put on scrubs and multiple pairs of gloves as well as pressurized suits.
Inside the labs, the suits attach to air hoses hanging all over the room. Since the suits are under positive pressure and the room is under negative pressure, if they get a hole in their suits, the air flows out rather than in.
However, the lab space, too, is designed to avoid that risk; it has no glassware or other potentially sharp objects. When they do use tools like scalpels for things like necropsy, they wear special gloves over their suits to avoid punctures.
When they leave the BSL-4 space, scientists go through a strict shower process that involves first a chemical shower and then regular showers, as they remove layers to leave any pathogens within containment.
Even the final showers before the locker room have interlocking doors, and the second door only opens after five minutes of water flow — another measure to ensure people follow safety protocols.
People working in NBAF may end up taking up to 19 showers a day, depending on what they’re doing, said Patrick Moylan, operations director.
To that end, NBAF even has a separate cafeteria for people in containment (but of course, outside the labs containing pathogens). There’s a pass-through window so they can eat lunch without having to take the time to leave the area.
Nothing that goes into containment goes out except for the scientists. There’s even a laundry facility inside.
Officials also showed how they’ll dispose of animals and other waste. They put split animal carcasses into “thermal tissue autoclaves,” which use agitation and heat to break down and sterilize the remains.
What’s left goes into an incinerator. Officials said the process is designed to kill pathogens multiple times.
NBAF also has 11 9,000-gallon “effluent decontamination tanks” that are essentially steam-powered pressure cookers, and all liquid waste goes through those.
About 280 employees are currently working at the facility, and Clavijo expects that number to reach 400. As they continue training, they’ll first work with “clean” animals, then animals infected with less risky diseases, and finally high-risk diseases.
“Crawl, walk, jog, run” is the goal, said Charles Lewis, veterinary medical officer. “Only when we’re confident we’re a well-oiled machine will we use high-risk agents.”
A few interesting takeaways from the tour:
• The lab mostly will work with cattle, pigs and sheep.
“Occasionally we will have if it’s needed some wildlife, but that’s pretty rare,” Clavijo said.
• It will cost at least $125 million a year to operate NBAF.
Operational funding comes from Agriculture Research Service, which is part of the USDA. Clavijo didn’t give a specific annual budget.
“In international standards for high-containment labs, it’s about 10-15% of the cost of building the facility,” he said. “It’s expensive.”
• They aren’t saying how samples of pathogens will be transported to NBAF.
What officials can say: The timeline for transport is not yet established, Pawlosky said, but it will be phased and done safely and securely.
• The building does have some windows.
Not the entire building, but many parts of the building have pressure-tested windows that are able to withstand high-speed winds and the like. Some of the BSL-3 labs have windows to allow light, but with a decorative metal grill in front of them to protect them.
Officials chose to use windows because it was good for employees’ mental health.