What might life be like under a stay-at-home or quarantine order? According to a K-State student who’s already been under quarantine for nearly two weeks, it’s a whole lot of doing nothing.
The Mercury spoke with one of the 18 K-State students quarantined in the university’s Jardine Apartments since March 9, after their return from Italy.
Although none of the students have shown symptoms and none were known to have been exposed to an infected person so they weren’t tested), the Centers for Disease Control guidelines stipulate that people who have been to coronavirus-affected areas, such as Italy, isolate themselves for 14 days.
Thirty-three K-State students were participating in the university’s KSU in Italy study abroad program, and in early March, K-State’s decision to suspend the program would be one of the first in a long series of local program closures or suspensions.
The student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said program officials originally tried to hold out for as long as they could, but when the situation became more serious, K-State decided to pull the students back to the United States.
“It was tough,” said the student. “We were all in shock. No one knew what was going to happen next. For me, I was OK with coming back, and in the end, it was my parents’ decision, but also mine.”
When the students returned to the U.S., K-State gave them the opportunity to self-quarantine in the university’s apartments or self-quarantine at home. The student said he chose to come to K-State because his mother works with elderly people, and he didn’t want to risk even the remote chance of infecting her.
Plus, K-State was providing free housing and food deliveries, although the student noted that he’d already, in essence, paid for it with his study abroad tuition and fees.
The 18 students mostly have been stuck inside the cluster of apartments, occasionally going for brief walks in the apartment complex.
“It’s a whole lot of nothing,” he said. “A lot of us did have to try to find other ways to entertain ourselves, like watching movies on Netflix. A lot of us have played poker or cards, and we play a few days every week.”
But the students have taken great precautions to avoid being near others, not even talking to people outside. The exception is the K-State Housing and Dining officials who check in on them, who take precautions not to come too close to the students.
The student said it’s been disheartening for him and other students who have seen and heard community paranoia that they could’ve brought the virus to Manhattan, or that they’ve acted irresponsibly.
“We’ve heard from K-State officials who have helped keep us in order and trying to do the right things,” he said. “It’s hard to hear the public thought we were doing things we weren’t, but it’s been refreshing to hear (the K-State officials) believe we aren’t causing any problems. They have our backs.”
And throughout the quarantine, the students have gotten closer, he said.
“We’re all stuck together,” he said. “It’s like ‘High School Musical’ stuff — we’re all in this together.”
The students have already resumed their studies, and the student said K-State officials are allowing some of the other KSU in Italy students to return to Manhattan so they can continue some of their group projects together. They’ve met a lot of the challenges other students have or will face as their professors try to figure out how to move to digital learning.
While the student has felt anxious about the situation, he said it was at least relieving knowing he had a place to return to when he came back from Italy, and he’s eager for his 14-day quarantine to end.
“I’ll be happy to see my family and have more freedom to do what I’ve normally done,” he said. “It’s tough not being able to go places or be with friends — things you do in day-to-day life. Having to be stuck in a building for 14 days is tough for anyone, no matter what.”