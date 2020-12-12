Even as Riley County announced 365 new coronavirus infections this week, the Riley County Health Department is reporting fewer new outbreaks than it has at other times of the pandemic.
Riley County has not confirmed any new outbreaks since Dec. 4. It has identified three new outbreaks in the month of December, when it started naming outbreaks only by category rather than location. Some of the new cases might be associated with existing outbreaks, but active cases are now listed by category rather than by individual outbreak.
There are currently 13 outbreaks in the county involving 23 active cases, according to a report from the department released Wednesday. A hundred people connected to the outbreaks seem to have recovered between the Monday and Wednesday report. On Monday the county said there were 13 outbreaks and 123 connected active cases.
The most recent outbreak announced was a long-term care facility on Dec. 4. Sources have confirmed there is an active outbreak at Meadowlark Hills, though the county hasn’t released any information on that.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment does not list any Riley County sites as having more than five cases in the last 14 days.
Since the pandemic began, many outbreak cases have been connected to K-State greek housing and scholarship houses. More than 200 cases at 19 group houses were identified between August and November.
K-State was also the site of the county’s longest-lasting outbreak. The K-State football team has been identifying new cases regularly since August, following a separate initial outbreak in June, meaning that it has never been classified as expired. When the health department stopped listing individual numbers with outbreaks, more than 70 positive cases total were associated with the football program since August.
The deadliest outbreaks in Riley County have been associated with nursing homes. An outbreak identified in September at Homestead of Manhattan resulted in the deaths of four residents. Another at Leonardville Nursing Home, the facility’s second outbreak, led to three deaths. That nursing home also had two deaths during a previous outbreak. Overall, 11 of the county’s 16 deaths have been traced to nursing home and assisted living facility outbreaks.
As of Friday, Riley County has identified 4,270 cases. Of those, 500 are active, 3,754 people have recovered and 16 have died.