Smoky skies are not unusual this time of year, and most people who grew up in Kansas have experienced burning in some fashion, whether from smoke blowing into the city, driving and seeing burned pastures, or doing the permitted burning themselves.
Burning is an annual task in Kansas and one that is necessary for the state, but this year Riley County has experienced some burns that have gotten out of control from dry conditions and strong winds throughout the spring.
As of April 28, there have been 271 grass burns in Riley County for a total of 31,676 acres. Riley County Fire District No. 1 has been called to 68 fires that got out of control for various reasons. Some examples include backyard trash or cooking fires, misuse of fireworks, metal cutting operations causing sparks, improperly discarded smoking materials and suspected arson that Russel Stukey, emergency management director for Riley County, said can’t be proved. For comparison, there were 532 burns for a total of 40,839 acres and 107 out-of-control burns for all of 2021.
Fires that Riley County firefighters have been called to range from 1 acre to thousands of acres and have taken anywhere from 30 minutes to several days to control.
Volunteer firefighter Janie Dunston, 40, a graphic designer for Kansas State University who lives near Randolph, said this year has been more demanding than years prior with longer days. “A lot of these really long days have ended up climbing hills in cedar trees trying to put out the dead tree dropping,” Dunston said.
Dunston is in her third season of volunteer firefighting for Riley County, starting when COVID first hit.
Stukey attributed the wildfires this year to minimal moisture, more evergreen trees and a significant amount of wind this spring. When the trees burn, Stucky said the wind can throw sparks 20 to 60 feet in the air and carry 10 to 250 feet and start spot fires.
The Mercury previously reported several larger fires that got out of control this spring. The Carlson Road fire burned nearly 2,000 acres of public land and private land. The Bjorling Road fire burned an estimated 220 acres, while a fire near Highway 77 and Fancy Creek Road burned an estimated 45 acres.
When handling the Carlson Road fire, crews looked at the area away from the fire that was primarily grass to set backfires.
“We’ll figure out where we can establish a firebreak or a line. It might be 100 feet away. It might be a half-mile or even possibly a mile away from where the fire is,” Stukey said. “Because if the fire is in one of those very steep, hard to access areas that we can’t get into, we virtually have to let it burn and then go downwind and develop a fire break.”
For a couple of fires this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used heavy machinery, brought down trees, and bulldozed a fire break.
Last season, Dunston recalled a fire where she protected a little farmstead, and crews ended up bringing in air tankers to help with the fire. She said when the fire popped over the hill, she and another firefighter were kind of in a corner.
“We had fire coming at us in tall grass from both sides, and the other firefighter with me was also new. She hasn’t been on the force much longer than I have,” Dunston said. “The two of us in that truck were pretty nervous with fire coming at us from two directions.”
She said she thought it would slow down when it hit the short grass, but it didn’t.
“Suddenly, we were protecting the barn because it burned through so quickly,” Dunston said. “Thankfully, there was another truck behind that we weren’t aware of.”
These fires are an offshoot of a necessary tradition.
Stukey said controlled burns’ primary purpose in the area is for range and pasture management. Stukey said when people see a pasture that is primarily grass, that’s the natural state of Kansas prairies.
The other purpose for controlled burns is to burn brush piles.
The typical time for burning is March to the end of April or the middle of May. In Kansas, April is reserved for pasture and range burning only to help maintain air quality standards in nearby cities like Kansas City, Omaha and Wichita.
Stukey said an effective burn is when dead organic matter, primarily grass or dead trees, has burned up, and the pasture is black and dead.
He said the process depends on the wind, weather conditions and maintaining control.
“Typically, you have to go to the downwind side of the property and light a backfire and let that put the downwind side of that fire out,” Stukey said. “Then let the upwind side of that fireproof creep backward against the wind to establish a fire break of anywhere from 5 to 500 feet wide, so that you can make your way around the property to the upwind side of the property, then allow the wind to take the fire across the property.”
Stukey said the ideal wind conditions for a controlled burn is 5 to 10 miles per hour. When the winds get mixed with extra dry conditions, fires can rapidly progress. He also said not having wind gusts helps and having some ground moisture and 35% to 40% humidity helps for burning.
Stukey said the humidity helps with how fast or slow the grass burns. The more moisture, the slower the burn and the less intense; the less moisture, the faster the burn and the more intense.
Some residents or producers burn every few years, and others every year and some never burn.
Stukey said when people drive by pastures that are taken over by evergreen trees, it does several things. It increases the fire load limits and limits access to fighting fire, and decreases the productivity of the pasture. People can’t put as many animals out to graze, making it less profitable. By not burning, he said people increase the long-term fire danger and the ability to control it.
When it gets out of control, Riley County Fire District No. 1 arrives on the scene. A volunteer department, it has 2.5 paid firefighting staff and one office clerk.
Dunston said when the first station gets to the out-of-control fire, the crew pages other stations for help if they need more water resources and if structures will be affected. She has different responsibilities depending if she is by herself or somebody else. She said she is in a brush truck running the hose on the passenger side most of the time.
Dunston was one of 20 to 30 people on the scene for the Carlson Road fire. She said she was doing a lot of backburning.
“It got into trees, and it was down on the lake, and it was just places that we couldn’t get to stop it,” she said.
Dunston said the county needs volunteer firefighters.
“Firefighting is so much different because it’s a little bit dangerous, its a little bit scary,” she said. “So you don’t have near as many people willing to get out there and do it.”
She said north Riley County has had difficulty getting enough volunteers, which is a problem for landowners and farmers.
“I want somebody to show up if my house is on fire, and so I’m happy to help when others people’s stuff is,” Dunston said.
The Kansas Forest Service steps up to help with wildfires when a fire gets beyond capacity, meaning a fire department has utilized mutual aid, committed every truck and needs more assistance. The service also provide incident stabilization by providing personnel and help with public information.
“We can get additional resources from across the state, out of state to assist these folks,” said Mark Neely, state fire management officer with the Kansas Forest Service. “We can get aviation resources, both fixed winged (airplane) and rotary (helicopter), to apply suppression efforts from the air.”
Neely said the service provides training for prescribed burns and how to write plans. The service also helps organize prescribed burns associated through the state prescribed fire council and provide fire equipment to people if they need it. Some of that equipment is pumps, UTVs and ATVs, hoses, and they try to fond those things through federal access property.
Neely said there are fire education programs called firewise and community wildfire protection plans. He said the cleaner the property in a rural area, the better. That means cleaning up leaves around the house and in flower beds and gutters, not stacking firewood next to the house, keeping lawns mowed and trimmed, and reducing the amount of vegetation that can start fires.