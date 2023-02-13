Artwork by Manhattan High School freshman Brayton O’Connor (top) as well as Eisenhower Middle School students Temperance Case (bottom left) and Jasper Smith is on display during the 14th annual Early Expressions exhibition Saturday at Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.
The Early Expressions art program allows USD 383 students a chance to receive recognition for their work while also giving the community a window into what goes on in local schools.
“You hear a lot about things happening in schools and you don’t always hear the exciting parts and … the skills they’re developing,” said Heather Lansdowne, president of the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools Foundation.
The 14th annual Early Expressions exhibition was on display last week, culminating in an awards ceremony Saturday afternoon. The exhibition featured 115 pieces selected from more than 2,300 entries. It is normally at the Beach Museum of Art but moved to the Flint Hills Discovery Center this year since the Beach Museum is temporarily closed because of water damage.
Winners were Ellie Bolgar, Amanda Arnold Elementary, Kindergarten–2nd grade division; Aurie Liang, Amanda Arnold Elementary, 3rd–5th grade division; Camille Trass, Eisenhower Middle School, middle school division; Reagan Pickett, Anthony Middle School, 3-D division; and Josh De La Cruz, Manhattan High School, high school division and Best of Show.
One of De La Cruz’s pieces was a self-portrait featuring bright flowers and clownfish. The other was a sculpture of a blue-green woman with long black hair who appeared to be underwater. De La Cruz worked on both for classes at MHS and wanted to explore identity.
“Mine is about my experience and my overall perception of the world,” De La Cruz said.
De La Cruz, who plans to pursue art as a career following graduation this year, had been selected to participate in Early Expressions in the past but had not received one of the top prizes until now.
“I was really surprised,” De La Cruz said. “And since I’m graduating this year, I was lucky, very lucky.”
Lansdowne said the program recognizes some of the positive things going on in the district. She said students involved in some other activities, such as athletics or performing arts, have more opportunities to share their skills with the community, and Early Expressions celebrates students in visual arts, who might only otherwise have work on display in the schools themselves.
“There’s not a lot of times where the students in art get that kind of recognition,” Lansdowne said. “They’re just as talented and just as skilled.”
Kathrine Schlageck, associate curator of education at the Beach museum, said museum staff enjoys offering students the opportunity to share their art with their families and the rest of Manhattan. She said it is a chance to recognize both the kids and the people who help them create.
“We are a district that has a great art program,” Schlageck said. “Not every district does. We felt this was a way that not only can we celebrate the students, but really celebrate the teachers and the whole fact we have art teachers for all of our kids, because there are a lot of districts that don’t have that.”