Arrow Coffee owners plan to keep the old while ushering in the new at a former downtown Manhattan institution.
Ben and Rachel Motley, owners of Arrow Coffee at 1800 Claflin Road and Pool House Kitchen and Bar at 219 4th St., are creating a second Arrow location at the former Harry’s restaurant, 418 Poyntz Ave.
The new site will feature a cocktail lounge, a coffee shop/neighborhood store and private event space.
The Motleys said they’re keeping the space as original as they can with some modernization.
“We’re just taking down wallpaper and giving it a fresh coat of paint,” Rachel said. “The floors are beautiful, and the chandeliers are beautiful and they’re a part of the charm of this old building.”
Along with new paint, the Motleys said new furniture will come in, and they will touch up aged doors and crown molding.
Rachel said they chose the space because of the history of the building, and they hated seeing the space sit empty. Prior to closing in July 2020, Harry’s, the upscale restaurant inside the historic Wareham Hotel, had operated since 1990.
“If you walk through Manhattan for the first time and think, what’s the best spot for a bar and coffee shop,” Ben said, “this would easily be in the top five for anybody.”
To the right of the entrance will be the coffee/bodega shop. That is the space previously used by Howdy’s, a deli.
Ben explained it’s a coffee shop with a little grocery store inside. He said customers will have “fast, healthy, accessible” breakfast and lunch to choose from; some of those options will be salads and premade things to grab and go. “Being open and operating from sunup to sundown is something that I think will serve this area really well because we can kind of meet needs on multiple levels,” Ben said.
Rachel said the cafe and bodega aspect of it will have lots of locally made goods and things that people can use in their homes.
The Motleys plan to have the coffee shop/bodega open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cocktail lounge will be in the Harry’s bar space. The Motleys said they’re aiming for an old hotel lobby feel, so when people walk in, it feels elegant. The cocktail lounge will have big overstuffed leather chairs and couches and will be open in the evening. In addition to drinks, the lounge also will serve shareable plates.
The private event area will be towards the back of the space, the Harry’s dining room. Rachel said they intend to use the space for birthday parties, bridal showers and perhaps trivia contests.
The Motleys plan to open in phases. Tentatively, the cocktail lounge would open on April 1, the private event space would open in May and the coffee shop/bodega would open in July.
The Motleys said they want to continue to serve the Manhattan area and the people who have supported them over the years.
“Everything we do is about those people,” Ben said. “Everything that we do on a day-to-day basis is about, ‘How do we do the best for those people?’ We can talk about making the best coffee or the best breakfast burrito or whatever all day long. But at the end of the day, if you’re not taking care of people, it doesn’t matter how good that stuff is.”