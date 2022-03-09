The Army will send about 300 soldiers from Fort Riley to Eastern Europe in the coming days.
Fort Riley officials announced Wednesday that the troops, from the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters and the 1st Infantry Division Artillery, will be part of the 7,000 additional soldiers the Department of Defense is sending to support allies and partners in the region.
When announcing the 7,000 troops on Feb. 24, President Joe Biden said the soldiers wouldn’t be going to Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia.
Those soldiers will join the division’s forward deployed headquarters in Europe, which previously had about 80 soldiers from 1st Infantry Division Headquarters deployed in support of the Atlantic Resolve rotation in July 2021.
The soldiers will be tasked under U.S. command to serve across Europe. The soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division will reinforce allies as needed, especially on the eastern flank of NATO, to ensure deterrence and defense.
The eastern flank of NATO includes the border between Poland and Ukraine, which is not a NATO country.
“I’m extremely proud of our Big Red One team as we continue our historic legacy in Europe, working shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Allies and partners, building readiness and increasing interoperability,” Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims said in a written statement.
Brig. Gen. Frank Stanco is the senior commander for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, while Sims is in Europe with the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters.