Fort Riley is contacting owners of properties near the Marshall Army Airfield to test the quality of drinking water in wells to see if they have been affected by Army operations.
The testing will look for concentrations of Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), which are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS.
PFAS are used in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), which is used to fight fires. AFFF has been used at Fort Riley.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory establishing a threshold concentration of PFOS and PFOA for drinking water of 70 parts per trillion (ppt). Fort Riley’s drinking water supply has been tested since 2013 for PFOS and PFOA and the highest concentrations found are 11 ppt.
A site inspection on Fort Riley this year found that nine locations beneath Marshall Army Airfield with potential PFAS releases showed PFOA/PFOS concentrations above 70 ppt in groundwater samples, leading to the testing.
Though drinking water on Fort Riley does not have PFAS levels above the EPA’s health advisory level, officials said the Army wants to ensure past practices have not affected groundwater that could be used as drinking water off the installation.
Well owners will be notified individually of their results.