The 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley will have its first female deputy commanding general in the division's history.Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville announced this week the Army assigned Brig. Gen. Niave Knell assigned to the deputy commanding general (support) position at Fort Riley.Knell currently serves as commandant of the U.S. Army Military Police School in the Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.Before that, Knell served as the Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army North at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.A 30-year Army veteran, Knell is originally from Milford, Massachusetts. She will begin her new assignment in the coming weeks.