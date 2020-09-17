The former supervisor of the Wamego sewer plant faces federal charges for allegedly dumping untreated sewage into the Kansas River, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Wednesday.
David Schleif, 47, of Belvue, is charged with discharging untreated or inadequately treated sewage from the Wamego Wastewater Treatment Facility into the river, a violation of the Clean Water Act. The crime allegedly occurred between May 2017 and August 2019.
Schleif, whose title was water/wastewater supervisor, also is charged with 19 counts of including falsified data in discharge monitoring reports. McAllister said the reports showed lower levels of biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended solids and E. coli than what actual tests results reported.
“Mr. Schleif no longer works for the City of Wamego,” said city manager Stacie Eichem. “The city contracted with McMahon Environmental to oversee the Water/Wastewater Department in the fall of 2019.”
Schleif’s employment ended in December 2019.
She declined to say whether he was fired because it’s considered a personnel matter.
She said she couldn’t comment on any other details of the case because it is part of an active investigation.
If convicted, Schleif could face up to three years in federal prison on the discharge count and up to two years and a fine up to $10,000 on each of the other counts.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sept. 20, 2019, issued a stream advisory for the Kansas River along the area between Wamego and Belvue in Pottawatomie County.
The stream advisory is a result of “chronic issues of elevated bacteria in Wamego wastewater,” adding that, “The city is working to repair the equipment.”
It advised people to keep their pets and children out of the water.
The advisory did not mention Schleif.