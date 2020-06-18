The show must go on.
After officials in May were forced to postpone Wamego’s annual renowned Fourth of July firework show, organizers announced this week that the event will instead take place during Labor Day weekend.
The Wamego City Commission on Tuesday approved the firework show and parade’s new date of Sunday, Sept. 6.
The event typically brings in thousands to the city each year on Independence Day, but the city commission decided to postpone the event because of coronavirus-related precautions and guidelines.
Organizers said that more details will be released closer to the date.
“We have some new tricks up our sleeve for this show,” they said in an announcement.