Enrollment is down in the elementary level at the Manhattan-Ogden school district this year as families opted for home-school methods during the coronavirus pandemic, but enrollment is up at the middle and high schools.
“Our numbers are down, especially at the elementary level, which we expected,” said Eric Reid, USD 383 assistant superintendent. “With (COVID-19), we had a lot of families that just opted for home-school or they opted for five-day week programs (outside of the school district). So I think we’re going to be down pretty good at the elementary level.”
However, there are more students enrolled in the middle and high schools, Reid said.
“But we’re up at the secondary level,” he said. “We actually have more students in middle school than we’ve had before. And we have a few more high school kids than we’ve had before.”
Reid discussed enrollment during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental luncheon. He said the district received preliminary enrollment numbers last week, but he did not provide any specific numbers during the presentation.
Last fall, the district had 6,450 enrolled students. He said 1,500 students are enrolled in remote learning and the rest are in the hybrid model.
Reid said he thinks the district is in “pretty good shape,” and will return to normal enrollment numbers eventually.
“Really one bad year isn’t going to kill us on a budget,” Reid said. “Once this turns around, I think we’ll be back right where we were, if not (higher).”
The Manhattan-Ogden school district typically releases enrollment data after the official count date. The USD 383 school board is scheduled to hear an enrollment report on Oct. 7.
K-State’s enrollment numbers will be released sometime soon after they are confirmed by the Kansas Board of Regents.